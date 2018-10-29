Knoxville — The Pittsburgh shooting attack has many Americans wading into a deep discussion on hate that seems to have saturated our lives.

Registered play therapist at Thriveworks in Knoxville, Amanda Gilliam, breaks it down to respect and disrespect--parents can easily teach their children one or the other.

And the children at Episcopal School of Knoxville are learning the difference every day.

"You get along with them, you're kind to them, and you just hang out," third grader Jackson Guerry said.

Friendship is pretty simple for Guerry.

He's a third grader at Episcopal School of Knoxville.

He and his classmates are big fans of respecting others.

"First of all, as my dad said it depends on trust," Guerry said. "If you're kind to somebody, they'll trust you even more and more."

"The Respect Boomarang is sort of our way of saying if you show someone respect, eventually, it will come back to you," third grader Mary Grace Bishop said.

Communications and Strategic Coordinator Amanda Sharpe says it's part of what the Episcopal School of Knoxville hopes to teach.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"They have the foundation," Shape said. "They know about other world views and other perspectives, they're taught to respect others differences and others' beliefs, and they take that with them."

Gilliam says recognizing cultural differences is learned at a young age.

"You look at kids and their innocent friendships and interactions, you don't see that much difference in how they treat each other based on how they look or what their belief systems are," Gilliam said.

She says when bad things happen--like the shooting in Pittsburgh--kids look to adults to see how to feel.

RELATED: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect in court; survivors recall horror

The choices those adults make can either encourage children to love or hate.

"We have a choice to make on how we respond to other people in our lives, people we interact with, how we talk about other people," Gilliam said. "Because our kids pick up on those things. If we talk about those people as a negative connotation, then kids will pick up on that as something that, oh, we don't like."

She says it's important to stress to kids -- even if you don't agree with someone else's choices, you can treat them kindly.

© 2018 WBIR