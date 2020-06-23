Knoxville to begin $5.5 million project in July to overhaul I-275 Business Park infrastructure

For years, the city has planned on revamping the largely underutilized area. The overhaul will begin in July to make it easier to commute in the area.

For more than a decade, the city of Knoxville has worked to figure out how to spur redevelopment and new business in an underutilized portion of the city along the Interstate 275 corridor.

Sometime around 2007, the city began studying ways to revamp the outdated infrastructure that makes it difficult for cars and trucks to navigate the I-275 Business Park along Second Creek.

In 2017, the $5.5 million project was eventually able to get off the ground as the city took bids from contractors to overhaul the corridor and promote business growth.

Starting July 6, work is finally expected to begin on building a 1,100-foot-long extension of Blackstock Avenue that will connect West Fifth Avenue and Bernard Avenue. Crews will also improve a 1,600-foot-long section of Marion Street between Bernard and Baxter avenues, as well as another 650-foot-long section of Baxter Avenue between I-275 and the railroad tracks that run along Second Creek.

The new section of Blackstock Avenue will be a two-lane road and include a curb and gutter, sidewalks, and a multipurpose trail from West Fifth Avenue to Bernard Avenue. Marion Street will also be realigned from Dameron Avenue to Baxter Avenue.

“This corridor has vacant tracts and is strategically located next to an interstate, but it’s underdeveloped right now, in part because of the poor street connectivity,” said Chief Economic and Community Development Officer Stephanie Welch. “The street pattern isn’t conducive to through traffic, and it’s currently difficult for commercial trucks to get in and out to service a manufacturer or a warehouse."

The city said the goal is ultimately to bring the underused area back into full use, which would create new jobs and improve the community.