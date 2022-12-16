x
Knoxville-to-Dallas flight diverted to Nashville for possible maintenance problem

The plane left TYS at 8:20 a.m. Friday. It ended up in Nashville about an hour later.
Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
American Airlines passenger planes are seen on the tarmac at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, June 8, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-to-Dallas flight was diverted Friday morning to Nashville because of a possible maintenance problem, an airline spokesman said.

American Airlines Flight 9785 departed Knoxville about 8:20 a.m. Friday, according to the spokesman.

After becoming airborne the A320 jet reached an altitude of 38,000 feet, according to the flight-tracking website flightaware.com. After about 29 minutes in the air, while still in Tennessee airspace, the decision was made to divert northward to Nashville, the route shows.

Credit: Flightaware
Flight path of the AA flight diverted to Nashville.

The plane touched down at 8:21 a.m. Central, 9:21 a.m. Eastern.

According to the spokesman, the plane landed "normally" and taxied to the gate unassisted.

The spokesman provided no further information.

