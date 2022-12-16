Knoxville-to-Dallas flight diverted to Nashville for possible maintenance problem

The plane left TYS at 8:20 a.m. Friday. It ended up in Nashville about an hour later.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-to-Dallas flight was diverted Friday morning to Nashville because of a possible maintenance problem, an airline spokesman said.

American Airlines Flight 9785 departed Knoxville about 8:20 a.m. Friday, according to the spokesman.

After becoming airborne the A320 jet reached an altitude of 38,000 feet, according to the flight-tracking website flightaware.com. After about 29 minutes in the air, while still in Tennessee airspace, the decision was made to divert northward to Nashville, the route shows.

The plane touched down at 8:21 a.m. Central, 9:21 a.m. Eastern.

According to the spokesman, the plane landed "normally" and taxied to the gate unassisted.