Knoxville trash collection temporarily suspending bulky item pickup due to worker absences related to COVID-19

Officials said that Waste Connections will not be picking up bulky items, such as furniture or appliances, due to worker absences related to COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People throwing away large items in Knoxville may need to take them to a dump themselves soon. Officials announced Thursday that Waste Connections would temporarily stop picking up bulky items.

They said the company would not pick up items that do not fit into trash carts due to worker absences related to COVID-19. The items that will not be picked up include discarded furniture, electronics and appliances.

They also said pickup services may run slower than normal, since different drivers may handle neighborhood pickup routes. Waste Connections is focusing on picking up trash and recyclables instead of large items, they said.

They expect curbside pickup of bulky items to resume on Sept. 20 and officials are asking people not to put large items on the side of the curb until then.

However, officials said that city residents will be able to bring bulky items to Knoxville's Solid Waste Facility for free at 1033 Elm Street on Saturday. The facility will be open from 8 a.m. through 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.