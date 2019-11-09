KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville preschoolers will put the pedal to the metal this Friday to raise money for children with cancer.

Students at First Lutheran School in Knoxville will participate in the annual Trike-A-Thon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a fundraising race on Friday, Sept. 13.

The school's 3-to-5-year-old racers will compete at First Lutheran School, located at 1207 N. Broadway, at 9 a.m.

The money raised in the event will go to families whose children are receiving treatment at St. Jude, helping cover their treatment, travel, and food costs.

According to the hospital, treatments for pediatric cancer can last up to three years or more and cost on average $425,000, including housing, travel and food.

At St. Jude, families never receive a bill for their children's treatment.

Unlike many research hospitals, the majority of St. Jude's funding comes from donations -- both from donors and from fundraising events like the Trike-A-Thon.

