Knoxville unveils newest $1 million fire engine

The new engine will replace one in West Knoxville that's nearly 30 years old.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department has a shiny new red engine!

Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knoxville Fire Chief Stan Sharp unveiled the new addition to KFD's fleet Wednesday that will replace an engine that's nearly 30 years old.

The more than $1 million "Quint," named after its five functions, makes it the fourth of its kind in the city's firefighting arsenal. It has the ability to pump 2,000 gallons of water a minute while bringing a 75-foot ladder to any fire fight or cat-stuck-in-tree rescue.

"The thing that makes a Quint so special and unique is that it combines all the capabilities of two fire trucks -- both a pumper truck and aerial ladder truck. This truck helps improve our level of service to the community and all the residents of Knoxville," Sharp said.