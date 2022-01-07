Knoxville's Urban Wilderness to include new all-weather trails in July

City leaders also said they planned on opening an urban camping spot, giving people a chance to pitch a tent after exploring Knoxville's expansive urban wilderness.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's Urban Wilderness trails are known for their large space and beautiful destinations. Soon, they will also be known for allowing people a chance to explore the land around the city, regardless of the weather.

City leaders said that their new all-weather Urban Wilderness trails would open in July. The network of trails and parks links several landmarks across the city, especially in South Knoxville. It connects almost 50 hiking and biking trails, linking parks, quarries and other recreational spots.

Cyclists may avoid some of these trails during damp days, since they can turn smooth dirt into mush and ruts, making bicycling a more dangerous task. However, the new trails are designed to shed rain and host riders all year round.

Mathew Kellogg from the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club said they tilled the soil and built the trail with aggregate, mixing into the soil before compacting it all together. The project resulted into a hardened surface that could resist severe weather better than typical red clay.

The Drop Inn will also host spots where explorers can settle in for the night, camping in Knoxville's Urban Wilderness. It is a private business with a camping site that includes yurts, tent sites and natural areas for people to explore.