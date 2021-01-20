Knoxville Vice Mayor talks about Kamala Harris sworn in as first woman of color as Vice President

Gwen McKenzie, the Knoxville Vice Mayor, said that it is amazing to see Kamala Harris become the first woman of color as the Vice President of the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inaugurations were historic for several reasons. Not only did they take office facing new challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic crisis.

However, Harris was also the first woman of color to enter office as the Vice President of the United States. She is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, and she broke a nearly 200-year barrier in American politics when she entered office.

"I grin from ear to ear, but that's very flattering," said Gwen McKenzie, the Vice Mayor of Knoxville. "I hope and aspire to be half as wonderful a person as she is, as she leads us as the Vice President of the United States of America."

Harris swore in on two bibles. One belonged to Regina Sheltron, a family friend, and the other was once owned by Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice. She has often said that Marshall inspired her to become a lawyer.