A group of volunteers spent their Saturday giving away free groceries for East Tennesseans who needed them.

Word of Life Ministries said they expected to give groceries away to about 200 families. Most who visited for the groceries were in single parent homes, organizers said.

The event didn't start until 1 p.m... but the first cars were lining up as early as 10 a.m.

"I hope that the people see this today -- that we are in this together, that teamwork makes the dream work, that our economic status, our zip codes don't matter," said Word of Life Ministries pastor Kevin Perry. "We'll get through it together."

The event saw people come from all around Knoxville...and even one family who drove from Grainger County.

