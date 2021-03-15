Knoxville welcomes a hero! | Running 4 Heroes founder to run a mile to honor officers who died in the line of duty across TN

KCSO said that Zechariah Cartledge will also present a flag to Jill Keiser, widow of Warrants Officer Toby Keiser who passed away earlier this year due to COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is welcoming a hero! Zechariah Cartledge, the founder of Running 4 Heroes Inc., is set to run a mile at Bristol Motor Speedway to honor the fallen officers who died in the line of duty across Tennessee between 2018-2021.

Cartledge and his family arrived at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville Monday morning.

The official Facebook page of the local airport shared pictures of their arrival.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that Cartledge, on behalf of his foundation, will present a check to Deputy Coble on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, Deputy Coble received the April 2020 Running for Heroes Injured 1st Responder Grant. Deputy Coble received a check for $5,000 for him and his family.

Deputy Coble was injured on March 7, 2020, after a suspect slammed into his cruiser causing him to leave the roadway and hit a telephone pole, officials said. He has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation as a result of the injuries.

"COVID-19 prevented Zechariah from presenting the check-in person," Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said. It’s an honor to have him make a stop in Knox County on his way to Bristol to meet Deputy Coble."

Cartledge will also present a flag to Jill Keiser, widow of Warrants Officer Toby Keiser who passed away earlier this year from complications of COVID-19.

After the ceremonies, Cartledge will be escorted by various law enforcement agencies across the state to Bristol Motor Speedway. He will run a mile to honor the fallen officers who died in the line of duty across Tennessee between 2018-2021.