What's the Big Idea? | Public voting almost over for Knoxville entrepreneurship competition

Companies submitted pitches for the competition, hoping to earn votes and win $10,000 in prize money.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The chance to vote in the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center's annual competition giving start-up companies a chance to earn funds is almost over.

The competition is called "What's the Big Idea?" Companies are invited to submit video pitches for the products, which anyone can watch. People can then submit votes between Feb. 13 and Feb. 19 for the companies they want to see win the competition.

They can choose between 28 different companies and vote for as many as they want.

Some of the companies create augmented reality products, meant to boost the presence of other companies in different markets. Others are trying to use algae in decarbonization technology while boosting crop development. Another company is working to create a bank for premade video content for other companies to use in social media posts or other kinds of materials.

As part of the competition, companies can work side-by-side with mentors to help them develop their ideas. The Knoxville Entrepreneur Center also helps them develop their business plans with legal, marketing, finance, sales, design and technology expertise.

Anyone who wants to vote for their favorite companies can find a form on the competition's website.

Organizers said selections would be made and finalists would be announced on Feb. 22, and the competition between those finalists will be from March 3 through March 5.