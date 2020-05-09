KPD: woman charged with carjacking, forcing driver to take her "to commit crimes"

The driver told police that Amanda Bowling, and several other unidentified people, forced the driver to take them to a homeless camp.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman is facing charges after police say she stole a car and forced the driver to take her to do drugs and commit crimes.

Court documents show the incident happened Friday, September 4th on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville.

The driver told police that Amanda Bowling, and several other unidentified people, forced the driver to take them to a homeless camp. There, the driver said the group engaged in "drug activity" for 10 to 24 hours before Bowling demanded the driver take them to several other locations "to commit crimes," according to the court documents.

When the driver refused, court documents say the other unnamed people allegedly hit him with a baseball bat and drove away in the car. The driver also says he struggled with Bowling for the keys, before they broke off in the ignition.