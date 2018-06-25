68 years after graduation, Jo Ann Humphrey is the homecoming queen.

She's back at Knoxville High.

It's not for a reunion and she's not there for class, she's moving in.

"I loved it back then and still do. That’s one reason I was so excited about moving in, I always loved this building," Humphrey said.

She is first graduate to come back since the building was turned into an independent senior living facility.

Being back brings back memories of the classes she took before graduation in 1950.

"I took typing and shorthand and bookkeeping and business English and the like. So there wasn't any hanky panky or nothing going on."

Well maybe a little hanky panky...

Humphrey does remember skipping class "every once and a while."

"No, no I didn't get caught. We always had notes from our parents. But Ms. Ray was the school's secretary I guess and she got to asking too many questions," she said.

Moving in to independent living wasn't Humphrey's idea.

"Now that I'm here, I'm okay. But I was kinda hesitant. You hate to make changes."

She says the building has changed since she was in school. It's nicer now and there are perks.

She's looking forward to partaking in happy hour and playing cards with new friends.

