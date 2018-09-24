Calling all entrepreneurs! This week, the city of Knoxville is celebrating you.

Starting Tuesday, Knoxville is hosting the sixth annual Startup Day.

It's Innov865 Week, and Startup Day is the signature event. This week the city is highlighting innovators in our community.

Folks from all-across East Tennessee are will participate in panels, roundtable discussions, and social events. This year Amy Nelson, CEO of Venture for America, is the guest speaker.

The big thing many innovators are looking forward to is the pitch competition. Six Knoxville-area startups are competing for a cash prize for up to $10-thousand dollars.

The event kicks-off Monday at 2 p.m. at The Mill and Mine on West Depot Avenue.

Startup Day is free and open to the public, but organizers ask that you register in advance. Click here for registration details.

