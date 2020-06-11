Knoxville's Christmas in the City will look very different this year due to COVID-19

The Celebration of Lights, Christmas at Chilhowee Park and the WIVK Christmas Parade will not be held this year due to the large crowds they typically see.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Christmas in the City isn't going to be the same this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news, while not unexpected, is sure to be a big lump of coal in many people's stockings. However, the city is taking an approach similar to the one it took for the Fourth of July to try and spread Christmas cheer as much as possible in a socially distant way.

“Even though celebrations won’t be the same as our normally planned events, our office is so excited about Christmas in the City this year,” said Judith Foltz, Director of the Office of Special Events.

For 2020, the city will be working to challenge Knoxville neighborhoods to put on even larger light and decoration shows this year for people to enjoy.

The city will be holding its first-ever Knoxville Neighborhood Holiday Trails. People wanting to participate should contact Eden Slater in the Office of Neighborhoods at eslater@knoxvilletn.gov to register by November 13.

The city will create a map of neighborhoods participating in the event for people who'd like to drive around and enjoy their festive work, and will also include a scavenger hunt game for people to play as they admire the lights.

“With COVID-19 very much present our community, we all have to look at different ways to celebrate the holidays with our neighbors,” Slater said. “We know decorating for the holidays is a spirited, sometimes competitive, seasonal pursuit, and we want to encourage neighborhoods to best themselves and help area residents enjoy the results in a safe way.”

Another new event this year will be special free drive-in showings of holiday movies at Chilhowee Park on November 20 and December 4. The city has not announced the movies yet.

Space will be limited to people who reserve a spot in advance.

Other holiday events have been modified. The ice skating rink in Market Square won't be set up this year. Instead, the city said it will be moving the Holidays on Ice event to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum where there is more room for people to spread out while skating.

Holidays on Ice will kick off Friday, December 11 and will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday with extended hours during Knox County Schools' winter break. The city said it will post the rink schedule soon.

Starting Monday, November 23, downtown Knoxville will be filled with lights, including the 42-foot Christmas tree in the Krutch Park Extension along Gay Street. Market Square will also have new peppermint-themed lighting displays with the help of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.