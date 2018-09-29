Knoxville — Knoxville's Jewelry TV has a whole new look.

JTV is a gemstone and jewelry retailer.

After more than six months of planning, and four months of construction, JTV has gone through a major transformation.

The new design offers an immersive 330-degree set in both Studio A and Studio B, and allows the camera to go from one set to the other.

The renovation features new lighting and cameras, and has saved space--there's nearly 40% more space available for production now.

Jewelry Television hired the Emmy-Award winning design firm of Jack Morton to create the new look.

Jack Morton has worked with The View, Martha Stewart and The Chew in the past.

“GirlFriend Friday” was the first show that broadcasts from the new studios Friday night.

JTV hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

