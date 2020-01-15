KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the largest homes in the country will soon be up for auction again this spring.

The Villa Collina mansion in Knoxville is the largest home in the state of Tennessee and the 84th-largest home in the country. It was valued at roughly $13.8 million before it was last put up for auction in 2016.

Located at 5628 Lyons View Pike between Sequoyah Hills and Lakeshore Park, Villa Collina is every bit as extravagant on the inside as it looks on the outside.

The more than 40,250-square-foot mansion boasts 86 rooms, including eight bedrooms, 11 full baths, five half-baths, indoor and outdoor pools, a commercial-grade kitchen, library, fitness center, spa, sauna, dance floor, elevator, home theater, a gigantic wine cellar... you name it!

Construction on the house began in 1995 and concluded in 2000. The original owners sold the property in 2011 for $8.5 million and included the furniture for an additional $1 million.

If "extravagant" is your middle name -- the home was also built with elaborate details such as gold faucets, hand-painted lavatory bowls and Turkish Afyon sugar marble. There are also hidden passageways and secret doors to add some extra intrigue.

Of course, the view is also important -- and this home has a magnificent one along the Tennessee River facing the Great Smoky Mountains.

A formal auction date hasn't been announced yet, but when it does go up -- bidding will be open to any and all serious buyers. The winning bidder will need to have some deep pockets, though, as this is a cash sale.

Those pockets will need to remain especially deep after you move in. Knox County's and Knoxville's combined property taxes will run the owner more than $100,000 each year -- on top of some pretty hefty utility bills each month.

