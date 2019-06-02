KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's West Town Mall has a new ATM and it's not your typical machine.

There's now a Bitcoin ATM at the mall and it's the only one of this kind in the state and one of 25 in the country that's made by the company, Crypto Dispensers.

Now, you won't be able to physically take anything out of the machine but you can go put cash in it to purchase bitcoin.

Crypto Dispensers has an agreement with Simon Property Group, the company that owns West Town Mall, and said it is the first and only cryptocurrency automated teller machine, or ATM, operator to offer real-time rate updates and the Lowest BTM Rates® on the market.

"The Bitcoin ATM or BTM is an automated, consumer self-serve kiosk where customers deposit cash, which can then be used to purchase different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XMR) and other popular cryptocurrencies," the website said.

The West Town Mall machine is located in the dining pavilion.

