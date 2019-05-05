A golf cart isn't quite as fast as a horse, but it still gets you to a great view of the action.

Derby watchers in Knoxville came together for the 145th Kentucky Derby at Knox Derby Day.

"This year its gonna be in someone's residence next year at maybe at another venue, I don't know," said Lynn Petter, who helped organize the event.

Petter is the founder of STAR - the Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding, and said this derby party helped benefit it and The Dream Connection.

The actual derby is nearly 250 miles away, but these watchers made the most of what Knoxville had to offer with everything from a charcuterie table to a view of two different bodies of water.



But not everyone tuned in over drinks. Some took in the race on the couch and by the pool. Others were focused more on their love for horses

"Horses have been a part of my story since I was a wee one," Petter said.

"I bought my first pony when I was in the 8th grade."

But whether you watched the derby outside, in a pool, at a bar or in your living room, partygoers say in east Tennessee it's for a good cause.

And that's what makes the derby here a special kind of experience.

