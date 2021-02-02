SCSO: Kodak 6-month-old baby killed after being attacked by family dog

When emergency crews arrived, they found the infant dead and an occupant of the home injured from trying to protect the child during the attack.

KODAK, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said a 6-month-old baby died after being attacked by a family dog.

According to the SCSO, the county received a 911 call Sunday around 6:15 p.m. at a home in Kodak off Apache Lane saying an infant was not breathing due to a dog attack.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the infant dead and an occupant of the home injured after trying to protect the child during the attack.

First responders said the large dog became aggressive toward them, so they put it down at the scene.