The 2018 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Knoxville is set for Oct. 27.

The race raises money for the Susan G. Komen foundation which supports the fight against breast cancer. It will start and end in Worlds Fair Park and wind around the perimeter of downtown Knoxville.

Participants can head to World's Fair Park that morning. The 5K Walk/Run starts at 8:30 a.m. The one mile Family Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m.

Race Day Registration is from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. The survivor breakfast is set for 6:30 a.m.

There will be several road closures because of the event. Click here for a race map and parking information.

For more information about how to sponsor the 2018 Knoxville Race for the Cure email Race@KomenEastTN.org or call 865-588-0902.

