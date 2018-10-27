Downtown Knoxville — The Knoxville Susan G Komen Race for the Cure kicked off early Saturday morning, Oct. 27.

The day started with vendors and support groups setting up booths in World's Fair Park to serve as resources for breast cancer survivors and their families.

A "Survivor Breakfast" was served, and women were able to grab a bite to eat while sitting and meeting new friends before the big race.

Volunteers helping at the breakfast, like University of Tennessee student Lauren Hennigar, said it was the least she could do to honor the survivors.

"I know so many people that have been impacted by breast cancer and people need to know about it, and I just feel like it's my job to help out with that because it's something I can do to help support it and anyone else whose gone through it," Hennigar said.

Performers, including dance teams and a chorus, entertained on the main stage while the crowds waited for the race to start.

Breast cancer survivors lined up in World's Fair Park according to how many years they have been cancer free, and a band led them up the steps to the Clinch Avenue Bridge.

A moment of silence was observed, and the Start Spangled Banner was played before the race began.

Once the countdown was over, the runners and walkers made their way through Knoxville and ended back in World's Fair Park at the finish line.

Breast cancer survivors walked through a separate finishing lane and were greeted with flowers and cheers. Many of the survivors proudly belted the number of years they have been cancer free over the intercom.

Supporters and team members were also able to wear papers pinned to their back saying who they were running in honor or in memory of for the race.

Avis Gary, a 20-year breast cancer survivor, says she's been coming to the race for many years and always leaves with more friendships than she came with.

"I walk away with so many new friends because we do just kind of migrate to each other. We love each other, and once you see a survivor, there's an awesome bond," Gary said.

Every year, through fundraisers like Race for the Cure, Komen East Tennessee "invests 75 percent of the funds raised to support vital local breast health services in the Knoxville and Tri-Cities regions, and dedicates the remaining 25 percent to national research to find the cures."

Even though the race is over, you can still donate to the cause.

