One person is dead after a wreck involving multiple cars on I-40 Eastbound near West Knoxville Saturday evening, according to a KPD official on site.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, near the Bridgewater Road and Walker Springs Road exits.

An official with the Knoxville Police Department said one other person involved in the wreck was on the way to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Multiple agencies responded to the wreck, which backed up traffic into the late evening - including the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Knoxville Fire Department, and TDOT's highway incident patrol.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates on air and on WBIR.com.

