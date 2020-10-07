KPD: Man dies several days after Fourth of July shooting, suspect in custody

KPD said it happened at 9:50 p.m. last Saturday when Brandon Jamal McCaleb, 28, and victim Bobby Davis were shooting fireworks. Then, McCaleb shot Davis.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said one person is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting at the 2000 block of Seminole Avenue, just East of the Old City, on the Fourth of July.

KPD said it happened at 9:50 p.m. last Saturday when Brandon Jamal McCaleb, 28, and victim Bobby Davis were shooting fireworks and then during an argument, McCaleb shot Davis.

McCaleb left the scene while Davis was transported to UT Medical Center in a personal vehicle, according to a release.

KPD said Davis had been in stable condition and was expected to recover.

However, the release states it is not known whether Davis died due to being shot or other unknown complications.

KPD said an aggravated assault warrant has been issued for McCaleb but charges could be upgraded as the investigation continues, including determining how Davis died.