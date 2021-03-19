KPD: 72-year-old man injured after being hit by train in North Knoxville Wednesday evening

Police said that the man was walking on the tracks, and that he was alert and conscious when officers arrived on the scene.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a 72-year-old man was in stable condition, but with significant injuries, after he was hit by a train in North Knoxville.

They said that he was walking on the tracks at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night when he was hit by a Norfolk Southern train traveling west, near 910 Gill Avenue.

The man was alert and conscious when police arrived on the scene, according to a report. He was able to walk with help to get medical aid and was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.