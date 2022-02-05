KPD applies to join project meant to avoid officer misconduct, prevent mistakes

The new Knoxville Chief of Police, Paul Noel, said in a letter that the ABLE Projet helps police officers police other officers, preventing misconduct.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the same day as being sworn in as Knoxville's new Chief of Police, Paul Noel announced that the police department would apply to be a part of the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement Project.

The program is meant to train officers on how they can hold peers accountable, helping departments avoid police misconduct and prevent mistakes. It is called the ABLE Project and is a national effort to create cultures where officers intervene to prevent misconduct as well as promote health and wellness.

The project was created by the Center for Innovations in Community Safety, in partnership with a global law firm, Sheppard Mullin. It is run by the Georgetown Law Center and was influenced by a psychologist who focused his work on the psychology of peace and violence.

It seeks to help police officers know how to stop other officers if they start showing unnecessarily harmful behavior. The New Orleans Police Department, where Noel previously worked, used the program to develop the "Ethical Policing is Courageous Peer Intervention Program."

I was excited to submit @Knoxville_PD’s application to join the ABLE program on my first day in office. By applying the principles taught through ABLE, we will have the tools and training to build a healthier, more accountable department. https://t.co/TVOvfrr8XU pic.twitter.com/5s9qWB88tU — Chief Paul Noel (@ChiefPaulNoel) June 13, 2022

"EPIC educates, empowers, and supports the officers on the streets to play a meaningful role in 'policing' one another. More importantly, EPIC played a significant role in the positive transformation of the NOPD," Noel said in a letter to Georgetown Law about applying for ABLE. "Now as the new Chief of Police of the City of Knoxville, I am very excited to have the opportunity to continue this work in Knoxville."

ABLE training is free for law enforcement agencies, but they must commit to creating a culture where police officers hold others accountable. According to ABLE's website, this is done through policy, training, support and accountability.

They said there are more than 250 ABLE-certified agencies across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 149,300 officers working at those agencies.

The Knoxville Area Urban League, the NAACP and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon all said in letters they supported applying for the ABLE Program.

"We believe participation in the ABLE program at the Georgetown Law Center is needed and will enhance Knoxville Police Department officers to better engage with our community," the NAACP said in their letter.

They said that the program could give officers the tools they need to reduce misconduct, elevate accountability and build trust to better serve the Knoxville community.