The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 82-year-old man who suffers from dementia and a severe heart condition.

According to KPD, George Sexton was last seen near West Town Mall around noon Wednesday wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

He was driving a 2018 white Subaru Outback with a Tennessee disabled veteran tag DVM-489. Police said his vehicle also has a U.S. Marine Corps sticker on the back bumper.

Anyone that sees him or his vehicle is asked to call KPD immediately at (865) 215-4010.

An example of a Subaru Outback.

KPD