KPD said the child was last seen at the 4700 block of West Sunset Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The child was found safe.

Original Story:

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for people's help to find a missing and endangered 5-year-old boy.

The boy was last seen at the 4700 block of West Sunset Road in East Knoxville near the Holston River area.

The child has autism and is non-verbal, and was last seen wearing gray pants with whales on the pants, a red shirt and has no shoes on.