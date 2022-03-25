KPD asking for help finding missing Knoxville man who has been without medication for days

KPD said Byron Edwards was last seen at the 2300 block of Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. on March 20. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man who may be without necessary medication.

KPD said 30-year-old Byron Edwards disappeared around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. He was last seen around the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in East Knoxville and walked away in an unknown direction.

KPD said Edwards has various medical conditions and has been without medication for the past few days.

His last known address was on Texas Avenue, police said.

Public assistance needed to locate missing Byron Edwards, age 30. Edwards went missing from the 2300 block of Riverside Drive at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. Edwards walked away from that location and headed in an unknown direction of travel. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Tzmu240A7K — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 25, 2022