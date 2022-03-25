KPD asking for help finding missing Knoxville man who has been without medication for days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man who may be without necessary medication.
KPD said 30-year-old Byron Edwards disappeared around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. He was last seen around the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in East Knoxville and walked away in an unknown direction.
KPD said Edwards has various medical conditions and has been without medication for the past few days.
His last known address was on Texas Avenue, police said.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. If you have information about his whereabouts, you can contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 and at the P3 TIPS app.