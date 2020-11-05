KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is seeking information regarding missing and endangered Brandon Cinnamon, 23.

On Friday, May 8, 2020, Brandon left his residence near Whittle Springs Golf Course at around 8 a.m. and has not since returned.

Brandon is approximately 5 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes, and is prescribed medication that he does not have access to since leaving home.

If you see Brandon, please call 911 immediately. If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please call 865-215-7212.