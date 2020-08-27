KPD asking for public's help searching for missing 53-year-old woman

Teresa Brewer, 53, was last seen on Aug. 24 at around 4:30 p.m. when she left the UT Medical Center after being discharged, police said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that they are looking for a missing 53-year-old woman Thursday.

They said Teresa Brewer was last seen on Aug. 24 at around 4:30 p.m. when she left the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being discharged. She is around 5'4" and 100 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow top with a pink flower on the shoulder, black spandex pants and black sneakers.

Police said that her family has not seen or heard from her since she left UT Medical Center. They also said she was experiencing disorientation due to medical issues.

She has lived in the Sneedville and Tazwell areas within the past year, according to officials.