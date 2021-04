According to KPD, Robert Milka was last seen the afternoon of Thursday, April 15 at Bell Walker's Crossing Apartments near Gallaher View Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 49-year-old West Knoxville man.

KPD said the man was seen wearing a red fire department sweatshirt seen in the picture below.