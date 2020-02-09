KPD asks for help in search for missing Knoxville 16-year-old

Anyone with information concerning Miles Brock's whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-7212.

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old from the Morningside neighborhood.

According to KPD, Miles Brock left his home at the 300 block of Iroquois Avenue around noon on August 31. Investigators said they have followed several leads, but have been unable to locate him.

KPD said he is approximately 5'5" with a blue nose piercing and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts and white sandals.