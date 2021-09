Ciani Renee Kistler has been found safe and has been reunited with her family.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department says a missing 24-year-old has been found safe and has been reunited with her family.

Police tweeted that Ciani Renee Kistler, 24,was found by officer in downtown Knoxville.

Kistler reportedly got separated from her group Saturday night.