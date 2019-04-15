KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public to help them find 55-year-old Knoxville resident Juan Francisco, who is a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred last Monday, April 8.

KPD said in a Facebook post that Francisco was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup near Custom Foods at 3600 Pleasant Ridge when he allegedly hit and killed 52-year-old Knoxville resident Debbie Burgess and then fled the scene.

"Investigators have placed warrants on Juan Francisco, Knoxville address, for Vehicle Homicide and Leaving the Scene of an Accident," KPD said in the post.

Anyone with any information on his location is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers may remain anonymous.