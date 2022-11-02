KPD body camera shows rescue effort after car crashes, catches fire Wednesday

A man was trapped inside of a burning pickup truck Wednesday and officer Nick Adams helped him escape as flames engulfed it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pickup truck crashed over a guardrail at the interchange for I-640 West and I-40 West Wednesday night at around 8:30 p.m. As a result of the crash, the car caught fire as it rested on a hill and a man was trapped inside.

A Knoxville police officer, Nick Adams, responded to the crash and found the man still inside the car. As he approached, he shouted to the man and asked if he was able to get out. Flames were visible from the front of the car, according to body camera footage shared by the Knoxville Police Department.

He was not able to unbuckle himself, and so Adams tried to pull one of the doors open to help. The door wouldn't budge, and he pulled so hard that he fell on the ground.

He got back up on his feet and told emergency workers that the man was trapped by his seatbelt. Then, he climbed onto the back of the pickup truck to speak to the man through the window.

At the same time, he called for a fire extinguisher. Flames were spreading faster.

As soon as he climbed on the back, he asked the man if he would be able to use a knife to cut himself free. Adams handed him a knife and the men went to work trying to cut the seatbelt.

While he did, Adams stayed in the back of the pickup truck, urging him along and keeping an eye on the flames. And when the man freed himself, he told the man to drop the knife.

Instead, the man handed it back to him and they both climbed out of the car and walked away. The driver did not need medical attention, according to police, and Adamas only had a minor cut on his leg.