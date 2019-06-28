The Knoxville Police Department said they arrested man after they said he threw crack rocks out if his car during a traffic stop.

According to KPD, officers pulled the man over for speeding on Wilson Avenue near Cherry Street. As he was pulling over, officers said the driver threw out a baggie containing 'multiple crack rocks' that were confirmed in a field test.

Officers said they also found a 'marijuana cigarette' in plain view in his ash tray, as well.

A K-9 unit was called in to assist and alerted on the vehicle, and when officers searched it they said they found 24.1 grams of crack and 3.5 grams of marijuana.