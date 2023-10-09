KPD to host 'Central District Commander Forum,' connecting with residents in downtown and South Knoxville

People in KPD's Central District area will have a chance to connect with the KPD leaders in charge of patrolling the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is hosting a "Central District Commander Forum" on Monday, meant to give residents in the South Knoxville area a chance to connect with the KPD leaders in charge of patrolling the area.

It is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Chamber. Sammy Shaffew, the Central District Commander, is expected to be there along with his support staff. They will discuss crime trends in the area and crime prevention tips while also answering questions and addressing concerns.

The district encompasses all of South Knoxville, stretching up to several areas of downtown Knoxville and Fort Sanders as well as areas surrounding the University of Tennessee campus.