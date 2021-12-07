KPD chief names new assistant chief

Mark Fortner will serve at the pleasure of the chief. He's handled patrol assignments most of his career.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A patrol veteran has been named the new assistant chief at the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD announced Tuesday that Lt. Mark Fortner will take on the new role. He went through the police academy in 1993 and has advanced through the ranks, becoming a lieutenant in 2005.

He's been Chief Eve Thomas's executive officer since June 2020.

As assistant chief, Fortner will continue to be paid his same annual base salary of $81,079.70 and will be paid a $4,000 monthly stipend for each month he's in the new position, according to KPD.

Thomas, who is retiring next spring, said in a news release Tuesday her goal in creating the position was to allow chiefs to have an assistant who also would "have the authority to act on my behalf without bearing the responsibility of supervising a specific division."

Fortner would serve at the pleasure of the next chief as well.

“Mark is a perfect selection, as we share a lot of the same goals and vision for the department. He has been exemplary at every supervisory level, and I am confident he will continue to excel as my assistant chief,” Thomas said in the Tuesday statement.

After graduating from the police academy in June 1993, Fortner was assigned to patrol, with which he's been involved most of his career.

He's been a patrol sergeant, commander of the Central Business District and a patrol lieutenant.

Fortner said in the release he looked forward to helping Thomas.

"There is a lot that Chief Thomas still wants to accomplish before she retires in May, and I am excited to help her work towards realizing that vision over the next few months.”