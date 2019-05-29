KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Police Department said a child has been taken to the hospital after they were accidentally shot while playing with a gun.

According to KPD, officers were notified that a juvenile male had arrived at the Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the victim had initially given them an incorrect location where the shooting had occurred.

They believe the incident occurred at 2700 block of Tarleton Avenue.

Police said the victim and a friend were playing with a gun when it negligently went off, hitting the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and seriously hurt, but police do not believe the wounds are life-threatening.

Investigators and forensic technicians responded to the hospital and Tarleton Avenue. Police said witnesses and friends were uncooperative with officers.