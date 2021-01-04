KPD completes first-ever deployment of body cams, installation of upgraded in-car camera systems

Over the entirety of the project, 297 body cameras were issued and 333 in-car systems were installed, KPD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has completed its first-ever deployment of body cameras and the installation of upgraded in-car camera systems.

The Knoxville Police Department has finished its first-ever deployment of body-worn cameras as well as a complete update of the in-car cameras systems.



Over the past several months, contractors have worked to install the upgraded Axon in-car camera systems in every marked KPD cruiser.

The process included the installation of the technology required to operate the Axon body cameras.

Officers received training conducted by KPD Tech Services personnel on the functionality of the in-car systems and body cameras, according to a press release.

KPD said the first phase of the project concluded in mid-October. 50 officers were outfitted with body cameras and 50 vehicles were retrofitted with the updated in-car system. The second phase began in mid-January and concluded on March 9.

Over the entirety of the project, 297 body cameras were issued and 333 in-car systems were installed, KPD said.

A press release states that the new Axon in-car system provides a better video quality and field of view. It also includes a rear-facing camera that captures video from the back seat of cruisers and is automatically activated when the backdoor is opened.

The activation of body cameras is intended to be almost fully automated. The Axon body cameras automatically record anytime an officer opens his or her door or if they are within close proximity to another officer whose body camera is activated, KPD added. The camera system automates the upload of all body camera or in-car footage to the cloud storage system.