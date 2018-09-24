Investigators, patrol officers and Knoxville Police Department cadets re-canvassed the area around Morningside Hills Apartments Monday in hopes of finding new information in a 2016 unsolved homicide.

The victim, Colin Jackson, was found shot in one of the apartments in September 2016, according to KPD.

Police say Jackson's girlfriend found him dead inside the Morningside Hill Apartments after returning home from work. She had tried calling him multiple times during the day, but didn't get an answer.

MORE | September 2016: Police identify victim in Dandridge Avenue deadly shooting

Investigators along with patrol officers and cadets went door-to-door seeking new information that may lead to the identity of the person or persons responsible for Jackson's death.

Investigators say they don't believe the shooting is gang-related. They say they also do not consider Jackson's girlfriend nor his brother as suspects.

Investigators say Jackson was a rapper and was pursuing a career in music.

They say they have a few leads, but they aren't giving up.

"We're not going to just do this for optics sake," said lead investigator Clayton Madison. "We do this to solve the case. No investigator wants a homicide unsolved."

© 2018 WBIR