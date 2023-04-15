One DUI, 30 citations issued at Knoxville Police sobriety checkpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department released the numbers on its sobriety checkpoint from Friday, April 14.
KPD officers set up a checkpoint in the 4700 block on Western Avenue. They reported one DUI arrest, another arrest on an outstanding warrant and issued 30 citations for a variety of offenses.
Over 500 vehicles were stopped during the checkpoint and drivers were checked for signs of drug or alcohol impairment, according to KPD.
Officers also passed out educational pamphlets with information reminding drivers to safely store or remove firearms from their vehicles when unoccupied.