One DUI, 30 citations issued at Knoxville Police sobriety checkpoint

Knoxville police officers set up a checkpoint in the 4700 block on Western Avenue on Friday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department released the numbers on its sobriety checkpoint from Friday, April 14.

KPD officers set up a checkpoint in the 4700 block on Western Avenue. They reported one DUI arrest, another arrest on an outstanding warrant and issued 30 citations for a variety of offenses.

Over 500 vehicles were stopped during the checkpoint and drivers were checked for signs of drug or alcohol impairment, according to KPD.