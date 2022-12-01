KPD confirms human remains found to be man reported missing in May

KPD identified the remains belonged to Jeremy Stout, a 37-year-old man who went missing back in May 2022 near the old Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police confirmed that human remains found on Monday belonged to Jeremy Stout, a 37-year-old man who went missing on May 7.

KPD said human remains were found on November 28 inside of the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.

The remains were sent to the Regional Forensic Center. The remains were identified as belonging to Stout. KPD said it does not suspect foul play at this time.