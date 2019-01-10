The Knoxville Police Department will be conducting random checks all October to ensure people are following Tennessee's "Three Foot Law."

KPD said its officers will focus on areas where there have been a lot of complaints about people driving too close or endangering cyclists.

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen signed the 'Three Foot Law' in 2007 as part of the Jeff Roth and Brian Brown Bicycle Protection Act -- named after two Tennesseans struck and killed by trucks while cycling.

The law states drivers must maintain a safe distance of at least three feet between their vehicle and a cyclist when passing them on a roadway. Violating the law counts as a Class C misdemeanor and comes with fines up to $146.50.

KPD said its neighborhood bicycle officers will be equipped with radar to measure the distance between vehicles and riders in real time to better enforce the law.

RELATED: Don't get too close! Campaign raises awareness about new bike safety law

RELATED: It takes more than a helmet to make bicycling safe