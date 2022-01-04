KPD deputy chief announces he is retiring after nearly 30 years with the department

Deputy Chief Kenny Miller announced Tuesday he is retiring on January 14 to pursue a new job opportunity in the private sector.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's senior law enforcement officers announced he will be retiring in January after nearly 30 years on the force.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Knoxville for more than 29 years as an officer with the Knoxville Police Department,” Miller said. “Throughout my career at KPD, I was blessed to work with some incredible people who were, and remain dedicated to making our city safe and strong for everyone. The selfless men and women of KPD are truly special and will always hold a special place in my heart. As I retire from KPD to start a new chapter, I sincerely hope that the citizens of Knoxville will join me in supporting and praying for our police officers.”

Miller has served with KPD since 1992, when he joined as a cadet as part of KPD's first-ever cadet class. He graduated from the Training Academy in January 1993, and served as a patrol officer in the East District until 1998.

He moved up the ranks, getting promoted to Sergeant in 1998, Lieutenant in 2005, and then Captain in 2011. He served on the Special Operations Squad for 13 years, and eventually led the Internal Affairs Unit as commander from 2010 to 2015. He later commanded the East District Patrol Division for a year. As Deputy Chief, he served stints commanding all three of the department's divisions: Criminal Investigations, Patrol and Management Services.

“I am incredibly grateful to Chief Miller for his unyielding dedication to the KPD and Knoxville community,” Chief Eve Thomas said. “Chief Miller has been a devoted public servant for the better part of the last three decades and we will greatly miss his expertise. That being said, I am also extremely happy for Kenny, who has worked hard to earn this new career opportunity. I wish him the absolute best as he enters this next phase of his life.”

KPD said Captain David Powell will serve as acting commander of the Management Services Division after Miller's last day on Jan. 14.