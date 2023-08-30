KPD to host 'East District Commander Forum' on Thursday

People will be able to discuss crime trends, crime prevention and ask questions for KPD leaders on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, people in the Knoxville Police Department's East District will have a chance to discuss crime trends and crime prevention with officers, while also asking questions to be answered by KPD leaders in the district.

The East District Commander Forum will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Central Baptist Church in Fountain City. Nevin Long, the East District Commander, will be there along with his support staff to connect with the community.

Anyone who lives in the East Knoxville and North Knoxville areas included in the district is invited to attend. KPD previously held a West Knoxville forum where people could ask questions to the commander of that district.