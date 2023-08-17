KPD and other emergency response agencies participating in training drills on Tennessee River

The training is expected to be completed around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department will be participating in training drills on the Tennessee River throughout Thursday morning and afternoon.

Access to Riverside Landing Park will be closed until the training exercises are finished, KPD said.

The training is being led by the U.S. Coast Guard and will include numerous local, state and federal emergency response and management agencies.