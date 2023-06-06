KPD: Person dead after a single-car crash on Magnolia Avenue

They said the crash happened at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were responding to a single-car crash on Magnolia Avenue on Tuesday.

They said the crash happened at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street, and a lane of Magnolia Avenue was closed. They also said Beal Bourne Street was shut down from Magnolia Avenue to Linden Avenue.

An officer on the scene said a person had died in the crash.

Additional information about the crash, such as the circumstances surrounding it and the identity of anybody involved, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.