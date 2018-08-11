KNOXVILLE — UPDATE 11/8/18 4 p.m.:

A 15-year-old who was driving a Toyota that investigators said pulled in front of a Ford and caused a serious crash on East Governor John Sevier Highway Wednesday night has been identified.

Knoxville Police said Branson Romines had a valid Tennessee issued learner's permit at the time of the crash. Angela Maples, 36, was the front seat passenger in the car with him and KPD said an 11-year-old was in the back seat, KPD said.

Both the adult and juvenile passengers from the Toyota are still being treated for their injuries. The driver of the Ford has been treated and released, according to KPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY 11:45 p.m. 11/7/18 :

A person is being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to the hospital after a serious wreck on East Governor John Sevier Highway Wednesday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, a vehicle being driven by a 15-year-old male collided with a pickup truck.

KPD said the preliminary investigation revealed the teen's vehicle had attempted to make a left turn onto the Chapman Highway ramp into the path of the oncoming truck. The two collided and the teen's vehicle rolled, ejecting the front seat passenger.

KPD said the ejected passenger suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The teen, rear passenger, and the driver of the pickup truck were also taken to the hospital with what KPD said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing and it will release more information as it becomes available.

